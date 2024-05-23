Cardinals Sign Marvin Harrison Jr. to Contract
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially announced the signing of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. on Thursday.
From the team:
"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the team’s first-round (4th overall) selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.
"Harrison Jr. (6-3, 209) won the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top wide receiver), the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Big Ten Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year Award in 2023 after leading Ohio State with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (18.1-yard avg.) and 14 touchdowns in 12 starts. He was also a first-team All-American for the second consecutive season, a Heisman Trophy finalist and first-team All-Big Ten last year.
"The 21-year old Harrison finished his Ohio State career with 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns in 38 games (26 starts) over three seasons with the Buckeyes. He had a school-record 15 games of 100+ receiving yards and had 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his final two seasons, becoming the first wide receiver in school history to have consecutive seasons of 1,000+ yards."
Harrison is the highest-drafted player to sign a contract from the 2024 draft.
Darius Robinson, Trey Benson, Elijah Jones and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson have yet to sign their rookie contracts in Arizona.