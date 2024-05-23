All Cardinals

Cardinals Sign Marvin Harrison Jr. to Contract

The Arizona Cardinals inked Marvin Harrison Jr. to his rookie deal.

Donnie Druin

U.S.; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie mini-camp in Tempe.
U.S.; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during rookie mini-camp in Tempe. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY
In this story:

ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have officially announced the signing of No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. on Thursday.

From the team:

"The Arizona Cardinals Football Club today announced that the team has signed Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the team’s first-round (4th overall) selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract with a team option for a fifth year. The signing took place today at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center in Tempe, AZ.

"Harrison Jr. (6-3, 209) won the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top wide receiver), the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Big Ten Richter-Howard Wide Receiver of the Year Award in 2023 after leading Ohio State with 67 receptions for 1,211 yards (18.1-yard avg.) and 14 touchdowns in 12 starts. He was also a first-team All-American for the second consecutive season, a Heisman Trophy finalist and first-team All-Big Ten last year.

"The 21-year old Harrison finished his Ohio State career with 155 receptions for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns in 38 games (26 starts) over three seasons with the Buckeyes. He had a school-record 15 games of 100+ receiving yards and had 1,000+ receiving yards in each of his final two seasons, becoming the first wide receiver in school history to have consecutive seasons of 1,000+ yards."

Harrison is the highest-drafted player to sign a contract from the 2024 draft.

Darius Robinson, Trey Benson, Elijah Jones and Dadrion Taylor-Demerson have yet to sign their rookie contracts in Arizona.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!