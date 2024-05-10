Cardinals Sign Rookie TE
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed rookie tight end Tip Reiman to their roster after drafting him in the third-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
More on Reiman from the team's official announcement:
"Reiman (RY-minn) (6-5, 271) appeared in 45 games (28 starts) at Illinois and had 41 receptions for 420 yards and five touchdowns while also excelling as a blocker. He started his college career as a walk-on prior to receiving a scholarship as a sophomore in 2021. Reiman was named to the Mackey Award Watch list last year as the nation’s top tight end and started all 12 games, catching 19 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. He was also a nominee for the Burlsworth Trophy as the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. The 22-year old Reiman was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology."
Reiman becomes the fifth Cardinals rookie to sign a deal, following in the footsteps of Christian Jones, Xavier Thomas, Tejhaun Palmer and Jaden Davis - all of whom signed yesterday ahead of the start of Cardinals rookie minicamp.
Now under Trey McBride, Reiman looks to establish himself in every way possible - one day at a time.
"I'm just going to put my head down and work and lay a full brick every day," Reiman told reporters.
"No half efforts. No cutting corners. No nothing. It's just (about) gaining the trust of the team, the organization, and prove them right having drafted me."