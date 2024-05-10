Cardinals WR Projected to Set Rookie Records
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are expecting some top-flight play from rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. right out of the gate.
The talented Ohio State product was made the 2024 NFL Draft's fourth overall selection, immediately giving quarterback Kyler Murray a new favorite target while upgrading Arizona's offense overnight.
Bleacher Report believes Harrison can
"Last year, Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams broke a record for receiving yards by a rookie (1,486) that had stood since all the way back in 1960. His 105 catches bested the previous high-water mark of 104 set by Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins in 2021. In 1998, Randy Moss set the record for most touchdowns by a rookie wide receiver with 17," wrote Gary Davenport.
" ... That's quite the list of pass-catching talent. But with the exception of Moss (one of the absolute all-time greats), Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals is better than those young stars—before ever setting foot on an NFL field.
"Simply put, Harrison is as NFL-ready as any receiver we have seen in some time. He was ready for the pros a year ago. There's just nothing he doesn't do at an elite level. And with Marquise Brown no longer in the desert, Harrison will immediately become Kyler Murray's top target.
"It took over six decades for Nacua to break Bill Groman's record. It's going to take Harrison one to top it—and he's going to go ahead and eclipse 105 catches and 17 scores while he's at it."
Awfully high expectations for a rookie, but such is life when your dad is a Hall of Fame wideout and you're a better college prospect emerging out of the draft.