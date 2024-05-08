Cardinals' Kyler Murray Shockingly Low in QB Rankings
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals will see Kyler Murray approach the 2024 season healthy after fully rehabbing a torn ACL/meniscus suffered late in 2022. Murray missed half of the 2023 season before returning and flashing the playmaking ability we've seen with his legs and arm that makes him such a coveted threat at the position.
Murray's poised to have a bounce-back season as he enters Year 2 of Drew Petzing's offense with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch ready to help in the pass game while James Conner and Trey Benson are ready to tote the rock behind him.
While it's not fair to expect MVP levels of play from Murray, expectations are fairly high for the former No. 1 overall pick moving forward.
It's debatable where Murray falls in the overall scope of NFL quarterback power rankings, though he's commonly viewed somewhere just outside the top ten.
CBS Sports has other ideas - placing him at No. 21 in their latest batch of rankings.
There's room for debate to be littered all across the rankings (Lamar Jackson, a two-time MVP, is outside of the top five).
Murray ranks just ahead of Will Levis and Caleb Williams - who admittedly should be fairly good but has yet to play a down in the league.
In front of Murray rests Baker Mayfield (who is probably too low himself after last season), Russell Wilson, Geno Smith and Deshaun Watson.
Murray himself says no other quarterback is as locked in as he is entering 2024 - you can read more about that here.