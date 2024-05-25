Former Cardinals OL Retires
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals OL Billy Price is hanging it up, according to his Instagram page.
"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price wrote on Instagram, (h/t ESPN).
"On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29 year old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today.
"Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."
Price was selected 21st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Price spent four years with the organization before having his fifth-year option declined, which later led to his trade ahead of the 2021 season. Price was traded to the New York Giants.
The next offseason, Price signed with the Las Vegas Raiders' practice squad before being signed to the Cardinals' active roster in October. After starting some games in Arizona, Price signed to New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys' practice squad.
In total, Price played 69 games and started 45. He started all 11 games he was active for in Arizona at center and also started eight games at right guard earlier in his career.
Price - who was college football national champion at Ohio State - retires at 29 years of age.