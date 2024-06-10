Former Cardinals WR Trying Out for Seahawks
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Chosen (known as Robbie Anderson) will be at Seattle Seahawks minicamp this week on a try-out basis, per reports.
Anderson played in nine games for the Cardinals after being dealt to the organization back in October of 2022, helping fill in for the injured Marquise Brown. He finished the year with seven receptions for 76 yards and was released the following offseason.
Anderson was acquired for 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh. The Cardinals cleared $12 million in cap space by cutting Anderson at the time.
Now, he looks to re-join a roster but will have quite the fight for playing time - let alone a roster spot in Seattle with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxson Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo and Laviska Shenault already holding down the top of the depth chart.
Anderson played in nine games for the Miami Dolphins last season after bouncing up and down from their practice squad. Anderson has previously spent time with the New York Jets (after signing there as an undrafted free agent) along with the Panthers, Cardinals and Dolphins.
Anderson had his best season back in 2020, where he recorded over 1,000 yards receiving on 95 receptions with three touchdowns in Carolina.
We'll see if Anderson can cling on to another NFC West squad. Both the Seahawks and Cardinals begin mandatory minicamp this week.