Kliff Kingsbury's Return Date to Face Cardinals Revealed
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Washington Commanders in Week 4 of the 2024 season, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
This marks the return of Kliff Kingsbury to the desert for the first time since being fired by the Cardinals after the 2022 season. Kingsbury - who is now the Commanders' OC after spending a year at the college level - went 28-37-1 during his tenure in Arizona.
Kingsbury will return with reigning Heisman winner and No. 2 overall pick in quarterback Jayden Daniels, who previously played at Arizona State before transferring to LSU. Former Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is also with Washington.
The Kingsbury-Daniels connection is already off to a great start.
“Man, it's fun, it's fun, love it," Daniels said about working with coach Kingsbury at the team's rookie minicamp. "I mean, just the open communication, open dialogue, having those guys around me. Obviously, coached at the highest level, played too, so different set of eyes, man. So, I'm trying to be a sponge and learn as much as possible.”
Much of the Cardinals' schedule is still unknown as we approach the final hours before the NFL officially unveils its 2024 slate of games, though leaks are reporting Arizona will be on the road in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers.
The Cardinals are not playing in any primetime games and will not be featured on any of Christmas Day, Thanksgiving or Black Friday matchups.