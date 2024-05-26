Marvin Harrison Jr. Named Cardinals Most Dangerous New Player
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals injected talent into both sides of the ball during the 2024 offseason - but there's no questioning who is generating the most excitement.
Marvin Harrison Jr. has yet to play a snap for the Cardinals. His jersey still isn't available for sale, either - though the No. 4 overall pick arrives with massive expectations to help transform Arizona's offense.
In their article going through each team's most dangerous weapon added over the offseason, Harrison was Bleacher Report's pick, and it's tough to argue against it:
"After quarterbacks went off the board with each of the first three picks in the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals landed the B/R Scouting Department's top-ranked prospect at No. 4," wrote Ryan Fowler.
"The arrival of Marvin Harrison Jr. will expand the Cardinals' offensive playbook in ways they haven't seen since Larry Fitzgerald was in town. He's fresh off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns at Ohio State.
"The Cardinals lost former No. 1 receiver Marquise Brown in free agency and traded fellow wideout Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. That means Harrison should immediately become one of Kyler Murray's favorite targets in Arizona."
In terms of outside additions, the Cardinals did well in the draft/free agency to plug holes across the roster, though none come close to the potential Harrison has.
If the freakish Harrison can hit his ceiling, he may have the opportunity to emerge as their most dangerous weapon in general.