Zaven Collins Gets Honest on Cardinals Declining Option
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals ultimately decided not to pick up the fifth-year option of LB Zaven Collins, making him eligible for free agency after the 2024 season.
Collins - who was moved to the edge after starting his career at inside linebacker - struggled last season in terms of production (despite being excellent in run support) and now effectively finds himself in a contract year.
The Tulsa product would have made $13.2 million next season if Arizona picked up the option, though the Cardinals aren't willing to take on that money without seeing a big step forward.
For all accounts, it was a smart move on Arizona's part, something they've mostly done under the guidance of general manager Monti Ossenfort since arriving last offseason.
Yet many forget about the player aspect of the deal, and like Collins pointed out to Arizona Sports' Luke and Wolf, the NFL is a business.
“I went to Monti and said, ‘Just tell me straight up.’ … It’s like a band-aid, just rip it off,” Collins said (h/t Tyler Drake, Arizona Sports).
“He brought me in, he was like, ‘Hey, Z, we’re not going to pick up your fifth-year option.’ I was like, ‘Thank you. I respect that. I appreciate you being honest with me and bringing me up here and telling me.’
“Sometimes I’ve seen where it’s drawn out and guys aren’t coming in the building for this. I don’t do that. I don’t want to do that. That’s not what I’m about. I just want to be here with the team. That’s it. Even when they told me, I was there the next day, the day after. I’ve been here ever since.
"Is it disappointing? Yes, of course, because you always want the best option for yourself. But it’s a part of the NFL business.”
The Cardinals now have declined back-to-back fifth-year options (only available for first-round picks) after also choosing not to exercise the option of Isaiah Simmons last offseason.
Simmons was eventually traded, though the Cardinals like Collins and the rest of their pass-rush department.
Earlier this offseason, Ossenfort told reporters at the NFL Combine he expected Collins to take a jump heading into his second year as an edge player.
"I thought Zaven had a good year," Ossenfort said.
"We went through a transition year positionally. I thought Zaven made great strides. He played a lot of snaps for us. With him, like all players, we expect to see a jump from year one to year two, with his comfort level and getting used to the position."
We touched on why the declined option is a win-win for both sides after the move became official - you can read more about that here.