Post-Draft Power Rankings Favor Cardinals
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals left the 2024 NFL Draft with 12 total picks, improving both sides of the ball and further pushing along the rebuilding efforts set forth by GM Monti Ossenfort.
The Cardinals aren't quite poised for a playoff run, though they did fare well in post-draft power rankings:
NFL.com: 26
Eric Edholm: "I just really appreciate how Monti Ossenfort runs his drafts. For all the failed former Bill Belichick acolytes, Ossenfort might be blazing a pretty interesting trail out in the desert. The Cardinals landed arguably the best receiver in the draft in Marvin Harrison Jr., a solid foundational piece in pass rusher Darius Robinson, one of my favorite Day 2 corners (Max Melton) and a big-play back (Trey Benson) all before Friday night was halfway through.
"Throw in a few fun mid-to-late selections (TE Tip Reiman, safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, edge Xavier Thomas) and the sixth-round lifeline for OT Christian Jones, and the Cardinals had themselves a hell of a weekend. If the NFC West wasn’t so tough, I might have them a little higher. As it is, they’re in the sleeper on-deck circle."
New York Post: 18
Steve Serby: "GM Monti Ossenfort made the most of seven draft picks in the top 90. Kyler Murray struck gold with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Third-rounder, Rutgers’ Max Melton, was Nick Saban’s sleeper corner."
A wide majority of NFL analysts loved what the Cardinals did over the weekend - you can read more about that here.