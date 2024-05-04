Analyst: Cardinals WR Will Match Father's Legacy
ARIZONA -- It's tough to imagine an Arizona Cardinals draft pick carrying this amount of hype in recent memory.
The Cardinals put all speculation to rest with the selection of Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft, immediately upgrading Arizona's firepower and giving fans a glimpse of hope for the future.
Excitement is through the roof, and if Harrison Jr. can live up to the billing of his Hall of Fame father, the Cardinals will have made arguably the easiest pick they've made in quite some time.
Those are some massive footsteps to follow in - will he do so?
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport is "buying" the hype of Harrison living up to the family name.
"Marvin Harrison Sr. was pretty good at catching a football—although spending most of his career catching them from Peyton Manning didn't hurt," said Davenport.
"Over 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Harrison caught over 1,100 passes, racked up 14,580 receiving yards and scored 128 times. Harrison caught over 100 passes four times. Topped 1,000 receiving yards in eight straight seasons from 1999-2006. Harrison was named to eight Pro Bowls, was a first-time All-Pro three times, led the league in receptions twice and receiving yards the same number of times.
"In 2016, Harrison was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is regarded as one of the very best wideouts to ever play the game.
"His son might actually be better.
"In each of the past two seasons at Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr. has topped 1,200 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He was essentially unstoppable. Harrison was the No. 1 overall prospect on Bleacher Report's NFL Draft Big Board and the fourth overall pick in this year's draft by the Arizona Cardinals."
Harrison also looks to make good on the potential of previous receivers such as Larry Fitzgerald, who also arrived as a top pick in the desert and established himself as one of the best players in franchise history.
Davenport ended with, "Nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL. There are no 'sure things.' But Harrison Jr. is the closest to one we have seen in a while."
That's often been the narrative around Harrison - he's simply the closest bet to a "sure thing" as one can get in the draft process thanks to his prototypical build, lack of glaring weakness in his game and overall character on and off the field.
One NFL executive said sticking and picking Harrison was the smartest thing the Cardinals could have done - you can read more about that here.