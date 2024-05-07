Cardinals Hosting Top Free Agent WR
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are hosting free agent wide receiver Zay Jones today, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz says Jones' market is "heating up" after the 2024 NFL Draft.
Arizona lost Rondale Moore and Marquise Brown during the early stages of the offseason, though they did draft Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall to put him alongside names such as Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch.
The Cardinals also added Tejhaun Palmer on the last day of the draft while bringing on UDFA Xavier Weaver. Former New York Jets WR Chris Moore was signed in free agency, too.
Many believed Arizona would attack the wideout position more aggressively in the draft, as it was arguably their top need. With the Cardinals still needing a strong fourth receiver, Jones arrives to a visit in the desert with opportunity to be a strong WR2 and push Wilson/Dortch a notch lower on the depth chart.
Jones - who just turned 29 - first arrived to the league as a second-round pick in 2017. He spent two full seasons in Buffalo before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in October of 2019. Jones then hit free agency in the 2022 offseason and inked a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to being released this offseason.
Jones' best season came in 2022, where he reeled in 82 receptions for 823 yards and five touchdowns. He's currently considered to be the top free agent receiver available and just visited the Titans on Monday.