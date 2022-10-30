Skip to main content

J.J. Watt Honors Newborn Son After Sack

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt became a father earlier this week, and he honored his baby boy after sacking QB Kirk Cousins.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt welcomed baby boy Koa to the world with his wife earlier this week.

Prior to the game, Watt showed off some special cleats on social media in honor of his first child:

The Cardinals defensive end would eventually find Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in the third quarter for a sack, which became 3.5 for the future Hall of Fame defensive player on the year. 

Watt celebrated by graciously bending down and cupping his hands to show the world his shoe game, which obviously features Koa's name, initials and footprints. 

Watt, who has played in each game this season, has been a strong presence in the trenches for Arizona. He may be showing off those shoes a bit more in the future if trends continue. 

