Cardinals-Rams Bets to Take in Week 3

The Arizona Cardinals are set to take on the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in the afternoon slate of games, as all eyes in the desert will be fixated on the NFC West matchup.

Plenty of eyes from the betting world will be on Glendale, as both sides of the ball for each team feature notable names capable of putting points on the board.

The Cardinals haven't won a home game since October of last season while also losing their last 10-of-11 against Los Angeles.

On SI Sportsbook, the Rams are currently -3.5 point favorites, a line that hasn't moved all week.

Here's some bets recommended across the web when the Cardinals step on the field:

Betting notes from ESPN:

Rams coach Sean McVay is 10-1 outright and ATS against Arizona, including playoffs, and 6-1 ATS against Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Arizona is 19-9-1 ATS as an underdog under Kingsbury, going 7-1 ATS since the start of last season.

Los Angeles is 1-4 ATS in its past five games as a road favorite.

Action Network:

"Cody Goggin: Both teams should be able to move the ball in this game. Arizona ranks seventh in the league in pace (seconds per play) while the Rams rank 11th, which means putting points on the board should be even easier.

"In the last three seasons, four of the six regular-season games that the Rams and Cardinals have played have gone over 50 points. In fact, the only game between these two teams in the last five matchups that didn’t have over 50 points scored was the Week 17 matchup of 2020 that saw Kyler Murray leave early with an injury and John Wolford start under center for an injured Jared Goff.

"When these teams have been at full strength, there has been an average of 54.4 points scored over those other five games in the last three years.

"My personal model projects the total for this game at 50.4 points, which is over the current total of 48.5. The duo of Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson will have a great opportunity to put up big numbers against this depleted Arizona secondary, and the Cardinals offense will also be capable of striking back to potentially keep this game close.

"I’ll be taking the over at 48.5 points and would play this up to 49.5 points, giving about a point buffer between that number and my projection."

Pro Football Focus

• Home-Field Disadvantage: Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury has an ATS record of 9-16 in home games since beginning his tenure in 2019. His outright record is even worse. In an era of diminishing Home Field Advantage, the Cardinals have been the epitome of its decline.

• Roughshod Rams: Including last season's playoff route, Rams HC Sean McVay owns a 10-1 all-time record against the Cardinals. Expect the reigning champs to continue this trend versus a blitz-heavy Cardinals defense currently rated last in EPA / Play.

• Summing Thoughts: Los Angeles should find an offensive rhythm early, and make life hell for opposing QB Kyler Murray. The Cardinals’ Week 2 comeback in Las Vegas was both astonishing and improbable, but it should not be interpreted as an indication of forthcoming success.

PFF says take the Rams with the spread.

Bookies.com

"This one headlines the “Brady vs. Rodgers” undercard. All four NFC West teams are 1-1. The winner here has the edge in the NFC West until further notice. The total in their two matchups last year averaged 54 points. Take the over, especially as the line has dropped all the way to 48.5 as of Friday."

Their best bet to take is the over 48.5 points.

