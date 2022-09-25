Cardinals-Rams Inactives: James Conner Set to Play

We now know who will be active/inactive for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Rondale Moore and Ezekiel Turner previously ruled out on Friday, running back James Conner carried the sole status of questionable prior to game time.

Conner is indeed set to play after the inactives list was published. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the Cardinals running back would test his ankle out pregame and determine his status from there, but he was trending towards playing.

As for the Rams, four players were previously ruled out: C Brian Allen, CB Cobie Durant, WR Van Jefferson, and CB David Long.

For the Cardinals, it's a fairly simple active/inactives list as expected. Now, it appears Arizona is regaining most of their health at a crucial time.

