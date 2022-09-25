Skip to main content

Cardinals-Rams Inactives: James Conner Set to Play

The status of Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner was up in the air prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

We now know who will be active/inactive for the Arizona Cardinals against the Los Angeles Rams. 

With Rondale Moore and Ezekiel Turner previously ruled out on Friday, running back James Conner carried the sole status of questionable prior to game time. 

Conner is indeed set to play after the inactives list was published. ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported the Cardinals running back would test his ankle out pregame and determine his status from there, but he was trending towards playing.

As for the Rams, four players were previously ruled out: C Brian Allen, CB Cobie Durant, WR Van Jefferson, and CB David Long.

For the Cardinals, it's a fairly simple active/inactives list as expected. Now, it appears Arizona is regaining most of their health at a crucial time.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Cardinals-Rams: Week 3 Bets to Take

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James Conner Expected to Play vs. Rams

Experts Pick Cardinals-Rams Week 3

Three Storylines to Watch in Cards-Rams

Cardinals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad

How to Watch/Stream/Listen Cards-Rams

All Cardinals Staff Predictions: Week 3 vs. Rams

Cards-Rams Friday Injury Report

Cardinals Showing Respect to Aaron Donald

In This Article (2)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Marquise Brown
Analysis

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown, Teammates and Staff Speak on Breakout Game

By Richie Bradshaw
Dennis Gardeck
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Week 3 Report Card vs. Rams

By Kyler Burd
Watt
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Cardinals Week 3 Snap Count Analysis vs. Rams

By Donnie Druin
Murray
Analysis

The Coach to Fix the Cardinals isn't on Payroll... Yet

By Andrew Harbaugh
J.J. Watt
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Notable Numbers from Cardinals-Rams

By Andrew Harbaugh
Marquise Brown Talks Big Day vs. Rams, Slow Start
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Marquise Brown Talks Big Day, Cardinals' Slow Start

By Donnie Druin
USATSI_19118527
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Twitter Reacts to Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury's Latest Flop and Loss

By Richie Bradshaw
Marquise Brown
Arizona Cardinals Game Day

Three Bright Spots in Cardinals' Loss to Rams

By Donnie Druin