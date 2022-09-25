The Arizona Cardinals are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium, as both teams are in search for their second win of the season.

It's the first NFC West meeting of the season for both teams, the first time they've met since their Wild Card matchup last year.

Even though we're three weeks into the season, this is a huge test for both teams. Here's who experts from across the web believe will emerge victorious:

Athlon Sports: Rams 30, Cardinals 21

The Athletic: "Kyler Murray worked some magic down the stretch of the Cardinals’ win last weekend in Las Vegas, and instead of the dreaded 0-2 hole, Arizona is at .500 with some momentum. Murray will need to keep bringing the magic as he plays without some of his best offensive weapons."

ESPN

Eric Moody's pick: Cardinals 27, Rams 24

Seth Walder's pick: Rams 23, Cardinals 16

FPI prediction: LAR, 54.1% (by an average of 1.4 points)

CBS Sports

"The Cardinals have zero business sitting at 1-1 right now. Kyler Murray running around like a maniac on fourth down and making miracle plays is simply unsustainable.

"The Rams are being downgraded publicly because of Week 1's blasting by the Bills and then narrowly squeaking by the Falcons last week. But they took care of business against Atlanta before shenanigans happened and Buffalo just might be a buzz saw.

"The Cardinals are shorthanded at wide receiver and the Rams have the sort of superstars to slow down Kyler and limit this passing attack.

"Will Brinson is all over the Rams as big favorites even in a divisional game."

NBC Sports

MDS’s take: The NFC West looks wide open right now, but in this big game I like the Rams to make a statement that they’re still the best team in the division.

MDS’s pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 17.

Florio’s take: Kyler Murray looks like a different player when he has mobility and is given the green light to use it. In the playoff game against the Rams, he wasn’t healthy. He now is. #LetKylerCook.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 30, Rams 23.

