The Arizona Cardinals had high hopes heading into their NFC West road trip to Seattle to battle the Seahawks, yet their road warrior mentality didn't hold up in Week 6.

The Cardinals dropped to 2-4 after losing to the Seahawks in 19-9 fashion. Arizona now sits at the bottom of the division with a quick turnaround coming in the form of hosting the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football next week.

Preperations are already on to New Orleans, but here's how the action unfolded in their Week 6 loss to Seattle:

First Quarter

The Seahawks won the toss and deferred, allowing the Cardinals to take over for the first drive of the game.

Facing a third down, Murray would pull the ball on a read-option and speed off for a 42-yard gain to the SEA 33.

Arizona would get down to a first-and-goal thanks to a 26-yard run and catch from Rondale Moore before eventually settling for a 23-yard field goal from Matt Ammendola.

AZ 3, SEA 0

Geno Smith and company would take the field for their first drive, obtaining a first down with a creative play-call on third down that saw a direct snap to Kenneth Walker out of shotgun go for a first.

Another long run from Walker put Seattle in the red zone before rookie Cameron Thomas brought Smith down for a sack to force a 39-yard field goal from Jason Myers to even the score. Walker rushed for 51 yards on the opening drive.

AZ 3, SEA 3

The Cardinals were able to string together a few first downs through the air, the first from Eno Benjamin and the second from Marquise Brown before the chains were moved twice more on the ground from Eno Benjamin and Murray.

Keaontay Ingram received his first carry in the NFL, helping spell Benjamin with James Conner, Darrel Williams and Jonathan Ward out of action.

After a failed third-down attempt, Justin Pugh would need attention from trainers before limping off the field.

The Cardinals would face a fourth-and-four from the SEA 20 when the second quarter began.

Second Quarter

Arizona would keep their offense on the field but wouldn't get the first down, as Murray's pass to Moore on the side of the field hit the ground before the receiver could get possession.

Seattle took over at their own 20-yard line but wouldn't do anything with their new chance, partly thanks to J.J. Watt coming up big on a third-and-one.

Max Garcia would fill in for Pugh on the next drive, as Arizona's starting unit would be down two starters after center Rodney Hudson was ruled out.

Arizona wouldn't do anything on their ensuing drive, which also resulted in a sack, this time for Seattle.

The Seahawks turned to an up-tempo offense, stringing together a few first downs to put themselves in the red zone once again.

However, Arizona's defensive front once again rose to the challenge and stopped another Seahawks third-down attempt short of the sticks.

Myers would nail a 27-yard field goal to push Seattle ahead with 6:05 remaining in the half.

SEA 6, AZ 3

Murray would find Brown on a 24-yard gain to open their next series, but the communication issues for Arizona's offensive line continued as Murray was once again brought down on third down to force another Andy Lee punt.

Seattle took over with 3:12 remaining but would be pushed back to a third-and-21 after a holding call and failed HB draw play. The Seahawks would force the Cardinals to burn two timeouts before punting the ball away.

The Cardinals would face their own third-and-forever after Murray was sacked for the third time today, ultimately settling for a check-down to Moore and punting the ball away.

Smith would again use his legs, picking up 24 yards after throwing to Marquise Goodwin for a 22-yard gain to put Seattle in the red zone once again.

Myers would connect on his third field goal of the half to put Seattle up 9-3 heading into halftime.

Third Quarter

The Seahawks took the field to begin the second half, but not much would transpire thanks to a Zaven Collins sack to force (another) punt.

The Cardinals appeared to finally gain some momentum before a holding call brought back a potential first down for Arizona.

Another scramble by Murray, this time for 15 yards, would push the Cardinals into scoring position.

Faced with another fourth-and-short, Arizona again kept their offense on the field before failing to keep the chains moving as Murray forced a deep shot to AJ Green which fell incomplete. Seattle took over at their own 28-yard line,

The Cardinals would shoot themselves in the foot multiple times via roughing the passer and defensive holding, bailing out the Seahawks and spotting them first downs which put them in Arizona territory.

Alas, Arizona's defense would rise to the occasion again, as Markus Golden brought down Smith for a sack and effectively stopped any hope of scoring a touchdown.

Myers would convert his fourth field goal, this time from 32 yards out.

SEA 12, AZ 3

Murray would finally connect with Zach Ertz for a 32-yard gain down the middle of the field to capture momentum.

Yet that would be short-lived, as Murray appeared to have secured another first down for Arizona through the ground before having the ball punched out and recovered by Seattle's defense at their own 19-yard line.

The Cardinals defense would continue their strong run of form, as rookie Myjai Sanders found Smith for their fourth sack of the day, bailing Murray and company out.

Luck would eventually find the Cardinals on a Seattle punt, as Arizona's special teams unit would force a fumble in the Seahawks' end zone, which was recovered by Chris Banjo for a touchdown.

Matt Ammendola would miss the extra point to keep it a three-point game.

SEA 12. AZ 9

Fourth Quarter

D.K. Metcalf's first catch of the game would result in a Seahawks first down, pushing the ball into Arizona territory once again.

Kenneth Walker would make good on Seattle's opportunity this time around, finding the end zone on an 11-yard scamper to put the Seahwks up by ten.

SEA 19, AZ 9

A 26-yard pass to Brown would jumpstart things for Arizona's offense, yet the Cardinals would be faced with another fourth-and-short deep in Seattle territory, and again would fall short. This time the Seahawks would bring Murray down with just a four-man rush.

The two teams would trade punts until the Cardinals retained possession with just over 6:00 left, converting their first fourth-down attempt of the day to keep hopes of a comeback alive.

A 4th-and-11 forced Murray to push the ball deep, ultimately targeting Brown down the left sideline before Tariq Woolen came down with the interception.

Brown had to be helped off the field.

With 3:52 left, trailing by ten and just one timeout left, that spelled the end for Arizona's comeback hopes. It was all but official when Metcalf came down with a crucial third-down catch to keep the chains (and the clock) moving.

The Cardinals managed to get the ball back with 1:07, looking to make up any potential ground and save face, but a sixth sack on Murray would push Arizona back and continue to roll the clock.

Time expired, and the Cardinals now drop to 2-4 on the season.

