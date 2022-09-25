Skip to main content

Report: Cardinals RB James Conner Trending Towards Playing

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner will still test his ankle during pregame.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner carries a "questionable tag" on his health as the team prepares for the Los Angeles Rams, but things are liking on the bright side.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported late Saturday evening Conner would still test his ankle out pre-game, but he should be good to go. 

Conner didn't practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday. 

If he's not able to go, the Cardinals will likely use a split of Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin. 

When Conner went out with his initial ankle injury, both backs played fairly even snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both carried the ball eight times, but Williams played 40 snaps while Benjamin logged 37.

Through the air, Benjamin caught three passes while Williams caught two.

Thus far, Conner has 17 carries for 51 yards (3 YPC) with one rushing touchdown. He's also caught seven passes on ten targets for 55 yards. 

We'll know Conner's game status 90 minutes prior to kickoff. 

