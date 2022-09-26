Skip to main content
VIDEO: Marquise Brown Talks Big Day, Cardinals' Slow Start

Marquise Brown met with reporters following the game and spoke on his big day, what the Cardinals need to do offensively to avoid slow starts and more.

Despite the loss, Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown put up tremendous numbers against the Los Angeles Rams. 

Brown caught 14 passes on 17 targets for 140 yards, setting a career mark in balls reeled in. 

With A.J. Green exiting the game due to injury and DeAndre Hopkins, Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley all unavailable, Brown was able to step up in a major way as Murray's most reliable weapon. 

"We're light at receiver, so if I have to play the whole game with no break, I'll do it," Brown said after the game (h/t Kevin Parrish). "If the ball comes, my job is to catch it. I'm not worried about how many."

Here's a small clip of Brown speaking following the loss:

