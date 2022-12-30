David Blough to Start vs. Falcons; Colt McCoy Still Dealing With Concussion Symptoms

The Arizona Cardinals will have their fourth starting quarterback of the season in David Blough after Colt McCoy was still dealing with concussion symptoms.

The Arizona Cardinals continue to battle the injury bug, and even with two weeks left in the season, things continue to ramp up on that front.

WR DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable. Antonio Hamilton was ruled out by Kliff Kingsbury when meeting with reporters on Friday and fellow CB Marco Wilson is questionable as well.

QB Colt McCoy, who did not play last week due to a concussion, was looking forward to getting back on the field to finish out the season.

“We had some meetings yesterday and I just said (QB) Kyler (Murray) can’t play. You brought me here to play and I want to finish the season strong. That all hinged on getting cleared and going through the whole concussion protocol," he said on Wednesday.

"The doctors did a fantastic job. I was fighting to play last week, but they weren’t having it. I just really was diligent in that whole process. I’m fully cleared and I’m excited about getting another opportunity this week.”

However, McCoy is still dealing with some concussion symptoms and will not be starting this week against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Kingsbury.

David Blough, who was just signed to the team weeks ago, will get the start this week, marking the team's fourth starting quarterback this season.

From Arizona's press release upon his arrival:

"Blough played in seven games (five starts) with Detroit and completed 100-of-184 attempts for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing 10 times for 55 yards. He originally entered the NFL with Cleveland in 2019 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Purdue and spent three seasons (2019-21) with the Lions after being acquired via trade before spending this season on the Vikings practice squad."

After Trace McSorley struggled in Sunday night's loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all eyes are on Blough to see if he'll take advantage of the opportunity.

"He's a sharp kid," Kingsbury said on Blough. "Knows some of the - I'd say base concepts and the game-plan stuff he's done a nice job picking up this week. We'll make sure we tailor the script to stuff he feels good about and let him go try to play fast and execute at a high level.

