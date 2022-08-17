Jones Feeling More Comfortable Entering Year 3

The Arizona Cardinals' starting offensive line is set in stone. D.J. Humphries will start at left tackle, Justin Pugh will be at left guard, Rodney Hudson is the starting center, Will Hernandez had reps during the preseason opener and appears to be locked in at right guard and Kelvin Beachum is the veteran starter at right tackle.

An argument can be made that the swing tackle position is the next most important position on the offensive line, and the Cardinals have that guy in Josh Jones.

Arizona drafted Jones in the third round in 2020. He had 12 starts last season due to injuries to Hudson and Beachum. However, he's had trouble finding consistency at the NFL level. Jones was the fifth-most penalized offensive lineman in 2021 with 10 penalties. Max Garcia, who signed with the New York Giants this offseason, eventually replaced Jones as the starting right guard.

Jones showed his potential at his natural tackle position against the Cincinnati Bengals in last week's preseason opener. He totaled 58 snaps at left tackle and playing at left tackle in training camp has been smooth sailing for him.

"I'm playing a lot more tackle now," Jones said after Wednesday's practice. "So it's been a lot better. I'm more comfortable at tackle. So I've been getting back into my groove out there. So it's been going good."

When Jones was called to play on the inside of the offensive front in 2021, it wasn't easy. The Houston Cougars product wanted to contribute when called upon, but being planted as a guard had its difficulties as opposed to being on the outside.

"It was tough," Jones said. "Anytime I want to be able to help the team, I was able to go out there and give it my best shot and I had some pretty good games and some bad games. But that's just football. It wasn't too bad at guard. It's a little bit more physical in there; a lot bigger bodies. But I think I like it better on the outside."

Jones is entering his third season in the NFL. Since the NFL can be a grueling sport, he has gotten mentorship from fellow tackles Humphries and Beachum.

"They taught me how to push myself; how to really strain and how to be better. One punch can make a difference — one tiny move can make a difference. And that's what they taught me and then just how to be a pro (and) to take care of my body because Beach is on me every day about what time I'm coming in the building and out (of) the building so those guys are really helping me," Jones said.

He also called Beachum and Hudson the "dads" of the offensive line.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters on Wednesday and is happy with the current tackles. He also believes Jones is improving after the tough situation he faced in 2021.

"We're very happy with our tackle situation with Beach and Hump and those guys are great players and great leaders," Kingsbury said. "Josh has just got to keep coming in. I think he's improved each year. Last year, we had to play him at guard which probably wasn't ideal for who he is as a player. We've got to be able to trust him on each and every snap, each and every practice to be that cornerstone. That's an important position in this league if you're going to block for guys making as much money as our guy."

Jones is the leader to be the primary backup swing tackle. Josh Miles is also competing as he posted 48 snaps at right tackle.

As for the offensive line future in Arizona, besides Jones, only Humphries and Hudson have contracts for the 2023 season.

Offensive line coach Sean Kugler has said recently that Jones is a future starter at tackle for the Cardinals and Jones agrees.

"I appreciate that from (Kugler) saying that of me, but I know that's why I am here," Jones said. "I know I'm an NFL starter. I just have got to get there and it takes a lot more work I need to do. I'm just (going to) keep working until they feel comfortable and I feel comfortable out there to become an NFL starting tackle."