The day after a Christmas Day loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave some injury updates to players around the team.

On Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals were forced to place cornerback Byron Murphy on injured reserve after missing several weeks with a back injury.

Murphy became the 15th player - and ninth starter - to land on IR this season. Injuries have consistently piled up for the Cardinals this year, and the team didn't receive any luck on Christmas Day in their 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Cardinals reportedly lost safety Budda Baker for the remainder of their schedule with a fractured shoulder. Baker played 100% of snaps in the loss.

Although head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't offer anything on that news (Arizona tends to not say anything unless asked), he did give some minor injury updates to some players across the depth chart.

CB Marco Wilson: "It's day-to-day. It's kind of a lingering thing, but I hope he progresses this week and he can play."

QB Colt McCoy: "Hopefully he can get out of the protocol completely and progress to the point that he starts. I'm not sure where that's going to be but that's our hope."

C Rodney Hudson: "Doesn't look good this week, I know. Maybe the last one but [he] just hasn't progressed as we would have hoped."

DT Trysten Hill: "Decent. Yeah, not great as far as the immediate future, but it didn't look like anything too bad structurally. So he won't be available this week. But at least it doesn't seem like it'll be anything long-term … Some sort of MCL sprain or bone contusion it sounded like."

LS Aaron Brewer: "It was a pec issue. So we're still sorting through that."

UPDATE: The Cardinals have placed Aaron Brewer on IR.

The Cardinals will have a closed walk-thru on Wednesday but will still release their first injury report of Week 17 later that day.

Arizona takes on the Atlanta Falcons this week.

