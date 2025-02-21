Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Listed as Surprise Trade Candidate
Since becoming the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft quarterback Kyler Murray has had as polarizing of a career as we’ve seen from any player at any position in any sport... let alone the state of Arizona.
It’s starting to weigh heavy on fans, with each season getting progressively more frustrating.
There’s been more than a few individuals, both fans and in the media who have brought up the idea of moving on from Murray in one way or another.
I do believe that this is an extremely realistic possibility, but I feel that this is closer to down the road than it is within the next couple of months. That said, there are many who believe this will be a splash off-season move.
The 33rd Team recently put an opinion piece together that highlighted Murray as a sleeper trade candidate.
Kyler Murray Deemed Surprise Trade Candidate
"Turning 28 this summer and a season removed from a torn ACL, Murray remains a physically intriguing player who doesn't affect winning in a significant way. He completed 68.8 percent of his passes for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last year and has almost a 2-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio for his career," wrote Ian Valentino.
"Being a dual-threat helps Murray bring more value. He's averaged more than 500 yards and six touchdowns on the ground each season. Arizona still has Murray on its books for another four years and $29.9 million guaranteed, but he'll be angling for more soon.
"That looming new deal to get more guaranteed dollars is what could trigger an early trade. Does Arizona want to make Murray more than the 10th-highest-paid quarterback as he is now? If not, then calling the Jets, Giants, or Raiders could be the fastest way to sell high on Murray and help this regime revamp with a rookie in 2025 or 2026."
Honestly? Is it that absurd to have that opinion?
Don’t get me wrong, Murray is a terrific athlete and has shown he is more than good enough to play in the pros. Marie has pro bowl selections under his belt, and offensive rookie of the year award, and plenty of stats and successful seasons that backed up.
But even with all of that, it hasn’t been enough to warrant him staying, let alone living up to his massive contract
Former general manager Steve Keim and the organization did the right thing at the time by extending Murray before his rookie deal ran up, and the quarterback market significantly increased in dollars.
The biggest thing to take away from that statement is the phrase “at the time.”
I wouldn’t go as far as to say, Arizona has buyers remorse, but it doesn’t look like a good contract with hindsight. Perhaps this, if nothing else, is the reason why Murray is surrounded by so many trade talks.
There would be more than a handful of suitors for the Oklahoma products services. In a week quarterback, draft class, several teams could be interested in getting a proven veteran like Murray.
These teams will obviously know of his limitations, But if they trust their team enough to win the games and have him simply manage the offense, then Murray could be their guy.
Teams like the Jets and Raiders were among those highlighted in The 33rd teams article. The Giants were also a team thrown in, but they are in a great spot to get one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. New York and Las Vegas are better suited to kick the tires on Murray rather than trade up and reach for a guy.
I can’t imagine a scenario where the Cards could simply unload Murray and the entirety of his contract — they would have to help contribute in someway to inherit a portion of the money. They shouldn’t expect a first round pick in the exchange either.
Still, there’s plenty of value to be had for team needing a quarterback. This is where the Cardinals will have some advantage on their side in trade talks.
As we round this out, I want to once again state from my perspective. I do not see Murray being moved this offseason. I wouldn’t be opposed to it, and I could definitely get behind the move if the compensation works out.
It’s worth noting that moving on from Murray could significantly decrease the Cardinals chances of winning in 2025… But it could set them up for the betterment of the future.