Another day, another training camp practice, but Thursday’s was the penultimate one for the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

After Friday’s practice, the team will host the Baltimore Ravens in a nationally televised Sunday night game and then two days later head to Nashville for two days of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans before the two teams face each other Aug. 27 in the final preseason game of the summer.

After a Wednesday practice in which more than 20 players didn’t participate because of a day off or injury, many took part in at least some of the work, including wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown and A.J. Green, defensive end J.J. Watt and safety Budda Baker.

Missing his first practice of camp was right guard Will Hernandez. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the expected starter has “a little bit of an ankle, but it shouldn’t be much.”

Camp Observations