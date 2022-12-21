Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks aren't shy about making headlines.

While we're all well-versed in the topics that have followed Kyler Murray since before the regular season, it was former Cardinals passer Carson Palmer who grabbed the microphone on a recent podcast with The 33rd Team and Trey Wingo.

"It's tough to watch. I mean the future is bleak right now when you really look at it and you look at the timeline of things. Kyler [Murray] blows his knee out the beginning of December. You've got to throw in nine months - maybe 12 depending on the process and any hiccups in the process. He's on a short timetable, they've got a lot of positions to fill. They've been banged up everywhere. They've lost guys in the front [and] on the backend of the defense," Palmer said.

Palmer joined the Cardinals in 2013 after being traded from the Oakland Raiders. He spent six seasons with Arizona and found success with the team, helping the Cardinals reach the NFC Championship Game during the 2015 season while achieving personal accolades such as second team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

He was inducted into the team's Ring of Honor a few years after his retirement.

"It's just been one of those years. It's not like, 'Well, we'll be fine, Kyler will rehab, he'll be ready Week 1.' That's unknown, we have no idea what's going to happen," said Palmer.

"Coaching situation, we don't know what's going to happen. There's so many different ways that this is going to shake out at the end of this year. It's just one of those situations that now that I am a fan, watching, it's really been tough to watch."

Speculation continues to swirl on the job status of Kliff Kingsbury, who is very much on the hot seat after another disappointing season at the helm in the desert. Arizona is currently riding a four-game losing streak and has just four wins on the year.

When asked if Palmer expects changes within the organization, he responded with:

"I don't know. They just re-signed Steve (Keim), they just re-signed coach Kingsbury. Kyler's coming back. I know every job in the NFL is attractive, but that's not that attractive of a job right now. If you fire Kliff after one year, they've been recycling coaches every couple years. I'd be shocked if they cleaned house, but it's not looking great obviously with Kyler's situation as well."

