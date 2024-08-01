Former Cardinals WR Set to Miss Several Weeks Due to Injury
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to miss extended time due to knee strain suffered during training camp with the Tennessee Titans.
From Titans insider Paul Kuharsky:
"DeAndre Hopkins suffered a strained knee injury Wednesday or Thursday and indications are he could miss four to six weeks," he said.
"... If he returns to action after four weeks he'd have a full week to prepare for the season-opener in Chicago. Six weeks out would mean he'd miss the Bears' game and could be ready just before the Week Two home opener against the Jets. Though a precautious six weeks out could mean two games missed."
Kuharsky also added that he watched Hopkins leave the field yesterday with Tennessee's top medical staffer.
Hopkins spent last season with Tennessee after the Cardinals released the All-Pro wideout in the summer of 2023, when the team was freshly starting their rebuild and the two sides were heading towards an obvious split.
Recently, Hopkins said his new landing spot with the Titans was the happiest he's ever been.
"I love Tennessee. I love what Miss Amy (Adams Strunk, the Titans owner) is doing," Hopkins said. "I think this is the happiest I've been in any organization, so I'll just let that speak for itself."
Hopkins had over 1,000 receiving yards for Tennessee last season and hauled in seven touchdown receptions.