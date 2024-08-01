All Cardinals

Former Cardinals WR Set to Miss Several Weeks Due to Injury

DeAndre Hopkins is out for the next 4-6 weeks for the Titans.

Donnie Druin

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) stretches during the Tennessee Titans mandatory mini-camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) stretches during the Tennessee Titans mandatory mini-camp at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 5, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is set to miss extended time due to knee strain suffered during training camp with the Tennessee Titans.

From Titans insider Paul Kuharsky:

"DeAndre Hopkins suffered a strained knee injury Wednesday or Thursday and indications are he could miss four to six weeks," he said.

"... If he returns to action after four weeks he'd have a full week to prepare for the season-opener in Chicago. Six weeks out would mean he'd miss the Bears' game and could be ready just before the Week Two home opener against the Jets. Though a precautious six weeks out could mean two games missed."

Kuharsky also added that he watched Hopkins leave the field yesterday with Tennessee's top medical staffer.

Hopkins spent last season with Tennessee after the Cardinals released the All-Pro wideout in the summer of 2023, when the team was freshly starting their rebuild and the two sides were heading towards an obvious split.

Recently, Hopkins said his new landing spot with the Titans was the happiest he's ever been.

"I love Tennessee. I love what Miss Amy (Adams Strunk, the Titans owner) is doing," Hopkins said. "I think this is the happiest I've been in any organization, so I'll just let that speak for itself."

Hopkins had over 1,000 receiving yards for Tennessee last season and hauled in seven touchdown receptions.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News