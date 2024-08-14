Former CB Sends Shots at Cardinals
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals CB Marco Wilson says he's glad to be in an organization that takes things serious, on and off the field.
Wilson - drafted by Arizona just a few seasons ago - was cut during 2023 due to poor performance and was picked up by the New England Patriots towards the end of the season.
"I was excited," said Wilson when he previously found out he was being picked up by New England.
"It was one of the best things to happen to me in my entire life. I just knew what type of coaches I was going to, what type of organization I was going to, the history, that's exactly what I've been looking for my life in the NFL. So I finally got it, I'm gonna make the most of it."
That was back in late December, and some in the desert were rubbed the wrong way by those comments.
Now, he's managed to double down:
"I feel like this is a real start to my real NFL journey. I feel like I’m finally on a team that takes things seriously inside the building and off the field," Wilson recently said via Pats beat writer Chris Mason.
Wilson - a Florida Gators product - was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals back in the 2021 NFL Draft. Opposite of Byron Murphy Jr., Wilson started 13 games each of his first two seasons in Arizona as the Cardinals' CB2.
When Murphy Jr. departed ahead of 2023, Wilson was tasked with being Arizona's CB1 during a regime change that saw Jonathan Gannon take over as head coach.
Quarterbacks took advantage of Wilson on the boundary, targeting him more than nearly every corner in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus' data:
"The former Cardinals cornerback couldn't find his footing in Jonathan Gannon’s scheme, resulting in the third-worst coverage grade (39.2) among outside cornerbacks," said PFF.
"He was attacked relentlessly, surrendering massive yardage. Wilson allowed 2.07 yards per coverage snap, the most by any outside cornerback, in addition to giving up a hearty 11 yards per coverage target, a bottom-three figure at the position."
Official Patriots beat writer Evan Lazar left Wilson off his projected final 53 roster.