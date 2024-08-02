Injury Updates on Two Cardinals Starters
GLENDALE -- Arizona Cardinals star safety Budda Baker is back at practice on Friday.
Baker - who was not dressed but still present on the sidelines for Thursday's practice - is fully dressed for Friday's practice. The Cardinals will have their Red/White scrimmage tomorrow on Saturday.
Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis declined to comment if yesterday was just a day off for Baker or if he was injured, telling reporters:
"I'll let JG talk about that, but he's gonna be good to go for today."
Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon previously told media:
"Coming off a day off. Good three days here coming up. A couple guys got some nicks and bumps and bruises. Nobody's serious. So we'll get those guys back out there when they're ready to go," said Gannon on Thursday.
It's unknown what exactly Baker suffered.
Center Hjalte Froholdt has now missed his second straight day. Evan Brown is still handling center duties after sliding over from left guard.
Yesterday, Gannon told reporters the Cardinals got "good news" on Froholdt after the center saw his leg rolled on during a play in red zone activities on Wednesday. PHNX's Craig Morgan reports he saw Froholdt walking with no brace or noticable limp.
Kei'Trel Clark (also unknown) is not dressed in pads for a second straight day.