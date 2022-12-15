Marquise Brown Added to Cardinals' Thursday Injury Report

The Arizona Cardinals had four players listed as DNP, one of which was WR Marquise Brown with an illness.

The Arizona Cardinals released their Thursday injury report ahead of Week 15's meeting with the Denver Broncos, and two notable changes were seen on the log:

DNP: Zach Allen, Marquise Brown, Antonio Hamilton, Byron Murphy

Limited: Rashaad Coward, Colt McCoy, Lecitus Smith, Charles Washington, Marco Wilson

These are just estimations as the Cardinals held a walk-thru today. Arizona is scheduled to actually practice tomorrow on Friday.

The addition of Marquise Brown and Antonio Hamilton isn't exactly great news. Brown's illness is something that isn't exactly easy to forecast although DeAndre Hopkins dealt with illness last week and appeared healthy after missing just one day.

With Murphy missing recent weeks and the team releasing Trayvon Mullen yesterday, the Cardinals would be relatively thin at corner against Denver if neither Murphy or Hamilton can go. It's also notable that Marco Wilson has been limited with a neck injury as well.

Cardinals-Broncos Thursday Injury Report

As for Denver, Russell Wilson practiced on Thursday after suffering a concussion last Sunday. ESPN's Adam Schefter doesn't expect Wilson to play against the Cardinals, but he is progressing through the league's protocol.

Denver has a whopping 13 players on the injury report, only four of which were full participants.

Statuses for the game are due tomorrow after practice.

