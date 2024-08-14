Potential Cardinals Trade Target Dealt to Falcons
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals were potentially in the market for a veteran edge rusher following the loss of second-year pass rusher BJ Ojulari.
Any noise of acquiring New England Patriots OLB Matthew Judon has been silenced, however.
Per numerous NFL insiders, Judon is on his way to the Atlanta Falcons for a third-round pick.
Judon - who will turn 32 years old later this week - was in search of a new deal.
From NFL.com:
"New England and Judon, who was set to make a $6.5 million base salary in 2024, had been engaging in contract talks to no avail throughout the offseason. The disenchantment went up a level when a seemingly frustrated Judon and head coach Jerod Mayo were seen on video in an animated exchange on July 29."
Jordan Schultz is reporting "numerous" teams were in on Judon.
If the Cardinals were in on Judon remains to be seen, though the possibility of adding an edge rusher to temporarily replace the injured Ojulari still lingers over the team.
Arizona has north of $30 million in cap space with plenty of draft picks to use for ammo - if desired.
Former Cardinals edge rusher Haason Reddick was traded for a third-round pick earlier in the offseason and recently requested a trade from the New York Jets, though the Jets insist they're not trading him.
Arizona did sign an edge rusher in Marquis Haynes Sr. last week before he got injured, which prompted his release.
The Cardinals also brought in Carl Lawson for a workout but did not sign him.