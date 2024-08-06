Will Marvin Harrison Jr. Play for Cardinals This Week?
ARIZONA -- Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon - no pun intended - is keeping his cards close to the vest ahead of the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints this Saturday.
Well, most of them at least.
Gannon revealed today that quarterback Kyler Murray would not participate in any of their three preseason matchups (you can read more about that here).
Murray might not be the only star out of action this Saturday when the Saints come marching in.
Fans in the Valley have been excited to see No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. since he was drafted just a few months ago.
Previously, Gannon said Harrison "needs to get out there and play" - almost assuring we'd see the Ohio State product at some point.
Harrison himself also said he'd like to play ahead of the Cardinals' regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills.
“I definitely want to play, get out there, always compete," he told reporters last week.
Yet it remains a mystery as to who will - and won't - suit up for the Cardinals for their first taste of live action against another opponent.
"I'm not going to get into all of it, but it's really is case-by-case, whether it be how old they are, health, if I want to see him play, if they're competing for roles, they're all competing for roles right now. How it relates to fourth down - there's a lot that goes into it," said Gannon when asked which starters will and won't play.
When it comes to Harrison, Gannon wouldn't budge:
"Yeah, I talked to him about it. Case-by-case basis. You guys will see."