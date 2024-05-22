Podcast: Did Cardinals Make Right Move in OL Switch?
ARIZONA -- The Arizona Cardinals are moving Paris Johnson Jr. to left tackle, according to head coach Jonathan Gannon.
Johnson - who played at left tackle during his final season at Ohio State before starting on the right during his rookie campaign - is thought to have been more naturally suited on the left side.
After what many believe to have been a strong rookie season, is this the right move going forward?
We break it down:
The Cardinals are certainly confident in the switch.
“Jonah [Williams] is going to go right. Paris [Johnson] is going to go left. We’ll see how that looks,” Gannon told reporters.
"I think it's going to be good - Paris obviously playing both - Jonah playing both. We'll start there and see how it goes. ... That's what they're both comfortable with right now. We'll see how it looks."
"All I know is Paris has taken responsibility on being the left tackle and kind of the guy on the left side. He looks smooth, looks natural. He's played there before," said starting center Hjalte Froholdt.
"He's at a different level too. I think for him heading into year two compared to rookie year where it's like, 'OK, now I'm taking an extra step. I want to be even better than what I was'. He's like, 'I know what is expected of me. The game, the tempo and everything'. So it's really cool to see where Paris is at even with a little caveat of switching positions."