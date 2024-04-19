Chargers News: GM Joe Hortiz Breaks Down NFL Draft Strategy
The 2024 NFL Draft is just one week away, meaning there are only seven days before the new Los Angeles Chargers regime makes their first draft pick for the Bolts.
While this is the first pick with the Chargers for general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh, the two come with plenty of experience. Harbaugh was the coach for the 49ers from 2011-2014, contributing to a team that went to three consecutive NFC championship games. Hortiz was a scout and part of the Baltimore Ravens front office staff for 25 years, helping scout and draft some of the best talent during his tenure.
Hortiz is planning on keeping the same approach he used with the Ravens on the Chargers this year. The Ravens take the "best player available" approach, which typically means taking the best player instead of prioritizing positional needs.
“I think it’s best player available," Hortiz told reporters Thursday. "We want to add depth, certainly there’s some positions we don’t need, like I said you’re one player away from needing a position. If you look at it based on need, you’re never one player away. I learned that from my private sessions with Ozzie Newsome and Eric DeCosta, and I believe that. If you get a chance to get add a great player, you add them. That’s how we’re going to approach it.”
The best players available for the Chargers at the No. 5 pick are expected by many to either be Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU WR Malik Nabers or Notre Dame OL Joe Alt. The good news for the Chargers is that all three of these players could not fit the 'best player available' mold and also would fill positional needs for the team. All in all, it looks like the Chargers have a great shot at hitting their first pick.