Chargers News: Chaos Above LA In Draft Could Disrupt Joe Hortiz's Plans
A lot of pundits seem to believe that this week's NFL draft really starts with the Los Angeles Chargers' No. 5 overall pick on Thursday, as most of the teams selecting ahead of the Bolts seem to be on the hunt for a new franchise quarterback, meaning Los Angeles should be able to take its pick among a bevy of elite wide receiver prospects (or other positions, too, conceivably, but this reporter is a fan of the team targeting a wideout since it ditched its two best such players earlier this offseason).
Unfortunately, one club picking above Los Angeles could change all that.
The cost-effective New England Patriots, who have been looking for a franchise signal caller since weirdly letting go of the greatest football player of all time as a free agent in 2019, have been rumored to be interested in trading down from the No. 3 overall pick in the draft to potentially accrue additional young assets, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Team president Jonathan Kraft (son of majority owner Robert) is said to be "heavily involved" in the Pats' draft prep, though new general manager Eliot Wolf is of course looking to make his staple, too.
If the Patriots do not decide to retain their own pick, could that No. 3 pick be in play? Would LA be open to trading up? Will a top quarterback prospect fall to the Chargers, and at least give head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz pause, despite the fact that the team has a Pro Bowler in his prime in Justin Herbert? Time will tell. I'm a bit dubious.
