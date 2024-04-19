Charger Report Mock Draft: Breakdown Of Bolts #5 Pick
The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a week away, and it could prove to be the biggest draft in recent memory. There are a ton of projected day-one starters in the form of star quarterbacks, wide receivers, offensive linemen, and more.
The FanNation staff got together to create their own 2024 NFL Mock Draft, which showcases pick #1-#32. However, we wanted to break down a little bit more about our own pick for the Chargers.
The Chargers are in a unique position at #5 overall. They could easily trade down to #11, where the Vikings currenty sit. Minnesota would easily give up the #11 and #23 picks to leapfrog other teams to land a quarteback like Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. However, the Bolts might also not want to move at all—landing a blue chip prospect they need to build up their roster.
Considering the FanNation Mock Draft did not contain trades, we chose to go with the most logical pick we think the Chargers should select, and that is LSU' Malik Nabers.
Nabers secured 1,569 yards and 14 TDs with 89 receptions and an 17.6 average yard per catch average in 2023. He comes in at 6'0", which may not be as tall as someone like rookie Quentin Johnston, who is 6'4". but he makes up for that in his ability to leap for contested catches.
Nabers has the right kind of skills in terms of separation that could allow quarterback Justin Herbert to create big-time plays. At the very least, Nabers could make defenders chase him, allowing for an over-the-middle pass to Johnston, who can then get good yardage after the catch.
Nabers would immediately elevate the offenisve attack for the Chargers and Herbert, as he is a speedy receiver that has the right kind of hands to pull in contested catches. With the hope that Johnston takes a leap in year two, he and Nabers would be a powerful one-two combo.
More NFL: Watch Quentin Johnston's Intense Offseason Workout