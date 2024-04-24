Chargers News: Colin Cowherd Sees Justin Herbert Traits In Top QB Draft Prospect
Pro Bowl Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's rocket arm has made him one of the most appetizing young players of this ascendant Gen Z class of signal callers in the NFL today.
On his show "The Herd With Colin Cowherd," Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd recently broke down which player among this year's intriguing crop of even-younger quarterback talent (the 2024 NFL draft class) resembled Herbert on the field. He picked two-time All-ACC North Carolina product Drake Maye.
"So I think Drake Maye actually looks and plays a little like Justin Herbert," Cowherd said of Maye's ceiling as a pro. "Herbert was more accurate consistently, but [Maye is] 6'3 1/2", he's 220 [pounds], he moves. The low end [i.e. Maye's floor as a pro] is Carson Wentz. He looks the part, but he's just not consistent enough with his accuracy. Everything looks like it should work. Nice arm, can move, big, strong, can let it rip."
Maye is generally considered one of the three best quarterbacks in the draft, along with USC Trojans Heisman winner Caleb Williams and LSU Tigers star Jaden Daniels. It's hard to see Maye lasting beyond the top four picks, but if he does... should LA, which really doesn't have much proven offensive health rostered around Herbert, go all-in on a rebuild? The Chargers, who have the fifth pick on Thursday, could probably get major value for Herbert on the trade market, especially if he's dangled on draft night.
It's probably too big a risk, and Herbert is too tantalizing a talent, for the Bolts to stomach offloading the 26-year-old Oregon product at this stage of his career.
More Chargers: Michigan Product Sheds Light On Jim Harbaugh's Uniquely Intense Prep