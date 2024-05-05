Chargers News: Day 2 Draft Pick Considered LA's Biggest Sleeper
Among the nine new players selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL draft, head coach Jim Harbaugh showed plenty of self-control in only selecting a mere two players from his reigning CFP national championship-winning Michigan Wolverines.
The first of those two ex-Michigan players picked, linebacker Junior Colson (the No. 69 pick in the draft's third round) is seen by Daniel Popper of The Athletic as the most intriguing sleeper prospect for L.A. this year.
"He was Brugler’s top-ranked linebacker and No. 42 overall player [Popper is referencing colleague Dane Bruler's comprehensive ranking of the top 300 prospects ahead of the draft] and the Chargers got him at No. 69," writes Popper. "He is fluent in defensive coordinator Jesse Minter’s scheme and was one of the leaders of Michigan’s top-ranked defense last year. He has a clear pathway to playing 800 to 1,000 snaps for the Chargers as a rookie if he can win the starting middle linebacker spot. He has three-down skills."
"He might end up wearing the green dot because of his familiarity with the new system," Popper opined. "The Chargers came away with one of the few plug-and-play prospects in a weaker linebacker class. At a minimum, they needed to add depth. Instead, they came away with a probable starting player with their third-round pick."
