Chargers QB Justin Herbert and offense put on show against Giants

Chargers improve to 8-5 and sole possession of fifth place in the AFC.

The Los Angeles Chargers (8-5) matchup against the New York Giants (4-9) felt like a trap game, especially with receiver Keenan Allen and safety Derwin James not playing. It was not. They took care of business by blowing them out 37-21.

"I really felt like it was pretty close to a complete performance," head coach Brandon Staley said.

On their second drive, running back Austin Ekeler had runs of 14, nine, and nine yards to establish the run early. An Ekeler one-yard touchdown finished off the drive to put the first points up of the game, which was his 16th touchdown of the season.

The Giants faced a third-and ten on their next drive, Chargers decided to blitz, which left tight end Kyle Rudolph wide open for a 60-yard gain and put New York in the red zone. Quarterback Mike Glennon hit fullback Eli Penny for a three-yard touchdown over linebacker Kenneth Murray.

The following Chargers drive, Ekeler had a 17-yard run, then a 15-yard reception from Donald Parham set them up in the red zone. Justin Herbert faced a third-and-eight when receiver Josh Palmer caught a pass and turned it into a 12-yard touchdown to extend to a 14-7 lead.

After a three-and-out by the Giants, the Chargers moved the ball up after a 25-yard reception by Mike Williams. Kicker Dustin Hopkins ended the drive with a 27-yard field goal.

Three punts later, Herbert had the ball again, and the magic touch continued. Herbert faced third-and 11 when he threw a 59-yard bomb to Jalen Guyton, who scored the touchdown right before the half to go in 24-7.

"He makes the really, really challenging stuff look easy, and that's a pretty good indicator that you wouldn't something witnessing something rare," Staley said.

Guyton said he split the defenders and turned around to find the ball when he had beaten them.

"It's really easy to make those catches when it's perfect pass," Guyton said.

Guyton proceeded during the press conference to call his quarterback a "gangster," a "G," and "That's a howitzer of an arm."

Two Hopkins field goals to start the half, 28 and 39-yards, giving him a perfect three-for-three day.

The next Giants drive was quickly ended after a Joey Bosa strip-sack, which teammate Justin Jones recovered.

"He's got five forced fumbles this year, five strip-sacks on eight and a half sacks, and we're excited about him," Staley explained. "He's got to continue to finish for us down the stretch."

The Chargers defense would allow two late-game touchdowns to make this a closer game than it was. There was a weird punt by Ty Long plus an onside recovery by the Giants.

"Some of the ending stuff was us trying to make sure our team safe and sound for Thursday," Staley said. "But we got to have cleaner operation from a punt standpoint, and then the hands team at the end, for sure, but I really liked the way we competed in the game today."

Rookie linebacker Nick Niemann ended the game with his first career interception.

The Chargers now have a quick turnaround and began their rest and recovery on Sunday as soon as the game was over. Thursday night's game against Kansas City will be for the division lead.

"They're a really good football team in all three phases," Staley explained. "So, it's going to be a tough cover, but that's what I think makes games like this so unique, is both sides have to go through it. So, it's going to be a great ballgame."