Chargers News: Brenden Rice Makes Bold Hall of Fame Comp for Rookie Season
Rookie Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Brenden Rice could legitimately emerge as a sometime-target for Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert this season, despite having been selected with the No. 225 pick in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft last month.
Rice, however, is aiming higher. He thinks he can at least match the rookie season play of a certain Hall of Famer: his dad, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, according to Michael Baca of NFL.com.
"Rookie season in the NFL, I feel as though we're neck-and-neck," Brenden said in comparing himself and the elder Rice. "I'm faster, and I heard that his rookie season in the NFL wasn't good. I have to go top."
Jerry, a 13-time Pro Bowler and 11-time All-Pro who won three Super Bowls, was selected with the No. 16 pick out of Mississippi Valley State in the 1985 NFL Draft. He logged 49 receptions across 927 yards, plus three touchdowns, in 1985.
Now Brenden seems convinced he can earn legitimate playing time in 2024. If he does, maybe he can reach his dad's level of output.
"My work ethic will separate myself," Brenden explained. "There are a lot of great guys in the room, we have a lot of different body types, different types of games. But, if I can go ahead and do the little things each day-in and day-out, go ahead and prove myself, go ahead and know my playbook like the back of my hand, and also be attentive and do the extra little things, I think that I will continue to separate myself within this room."
