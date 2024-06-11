Chargers News: LA Slot Defender Ranked Among League's Elite
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to put their defense back on the map under the tutelage of their new defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter. After a disappointing 2023 season in that department, Minter and his crew want to make L.A. one of the elite defenses. The Chargers certainly don't lack talent, with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Derwin James leading the way. However, others have established themselves as key pieces on defense, including young cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor.
Taylor had one heck of a sophomore year despite the overall team's performance. The former sixth-round pick is now heading into this third season, and a lot will be placed on his shoulders to help lift the secondary. Because of his incredible 2023 season, Taylor is recognized as one of the top slot defenders in the league, 11th according to Touchdown Wire. Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire/USA Today recently wrote that Taylor had adapted well to the slot and is one of the more unrecognizable names in his list.
"Of all the slot defenders I studied to compile this list, Ja'Sir Taylor is the one with the least national name recognition," Farrar wrote. "One might expect that to change for the 2022 sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest now that new defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is in charge under Jim Harbaugh, who had Minter at Michigan.
Even under a weird Brandon Staley-era defense in 2023, Taylor proved to be quite adept in the slot. He had 207 coverage snaps in the slot last season, allowing 29 catches on 47 slot targets for 337 yards, 168 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, one interception, seven pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 74.5."
The former Demon Deacon is coming off an incredible season where he collected 32 tackles, two quarterback hits, one interception, and eight passes defended in 16 games and six starts. The way Taylor ended 2023, he could be in line for the starting position in Minter's defense.
Taylor will provide some reliability and dependability, with his ability to blitz on top of all that.
