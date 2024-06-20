Chargers Notes: Joe Alt, Deluxe Practice Facility, Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are many months removed from even the start of the 2024 NFL preseason, but that hardly means we're bereft for dribs and drabs of intriguing news morsels. New head coach Jim Harbaugh and new general manager Joe Hortiz have already infused a lot of their "smashmouth" personalities onto this ball club, as the team is being reconfigured in their image.
Chargers News: Top 2024 Rookie Draftee Finally, Officially Signs Contract with Los Angeles
It took the better part of two months, but two-time Notre Dame All-American offensive tackle Joe Alt, whom new L.A. general manager Joe Hortiz selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, officially inked his deal with the Bolts.
Chargers News: Debut Date for the Bolt Announced
The Chargers' new, 220,000-square foot head quarters and practice facility, is slated to open its doors at last, just in time for the Jim Harbaugh/Joe Hortiz era to begin in earnest.
Chargers News: Trade Pitched to Offload Veteran Defender
Do the Bolts have the luxury of too much talent on defense heading into 2024, which itself would be a major change from their 2023 run? And if so, would it behoove them to ditch one of their pricier pieces? One pundit thinks so.
Chargers News: Justin Herbert Shows Selflessness in Throws Per Game
Los Angeles' Pro Bowl signal caller has often been a modest sort. Now, more evidence emerges of how the 6-foot-6 former Oregon Duck manages to perpetuate that behavior on the field.