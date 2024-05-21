Chargers' Offensive Line Given Mixed Ranking Despite Offseason Additions
Are the Los Angeles Chargers' offseason moves to address their offensive line being underrated?
In a new ranking of post-draft NFL offensive lines, Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network opted to break down personnel at those positions. He ranked the Chargers' team protecting Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Jamaree Salyer, and rookie right tackle Joe Alt around the middle of the pack, squarely at No. 14.
"The Jim Harbaugh-led Los Angeles Chargers had myriad offseason decisions on their desk, and finding a center was on the list," Robinson writes. "Corey Linsley is expected to retire due to a heart condition, so the Bolts grabbed Bozeman shortly after the Carolina Panthers released him."
"Then, the Bolts passed on wide receiver help to select Alt with the fifth pick in the 2024 NFL Draft," Robinson continues "While L.A.’s interior still has question marks, a Slater-Alt tackle combo could be among the league’s best by the end of 2024."
Alt, a 6-foot-9 two-time All-American while with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, was selected with the No. 5 pick in April's 2024 NFL Draft, ahead of still-available wideouts Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.
