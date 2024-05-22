Chargers News: Young LA Linebacker Poised for Pro Bowl Ascent in 2024?
In 2024, how can the Los Angeles Rams replace the contributions and leadership presence of 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who retired this offseason?
One defensive player capable of taking "the leap" this season to a Pro Bowl level of output, submits Dan Pizzuta of The 33rd Team, is impending fourth-year linebacker Ernest Jones.
"If you wanted to suggest Jones’s third season was already a breakout, you probably could. The 2021 third-round pick started 15 games, had 145 tackles (14 for loss) and made a tackle on an insane 27.9 percent of his run defense snaps. Only one other player of the 62 with at least 100 tackles had more than 25 percent ( at 25.9 percent)," Pizzuta writes. "After those numbers, the fourth-year 'breakout' might be more about the general public knowing who he is."
"There’s a chance Jones’ game has another level, and he’ll be in a perfect defense to get there," Pizzuta submits. "New Rams DC Chris Shula was the linebackers coach in 2021 when Jones was drafted. Shula also played a part in the scouting and drafting process for Jones. He’s been a significant piece in Jones’s development throughout his career."
"Jones added something to his game each season," Pizzuta opines. "He became a tackling machine at the second level and near the line of scrimmage. He’s been a plus in coverage, ranking 19th among linebackers in yards allowed per coverage snap last season."
His most recent addition was as a pass rusher. In his three seasons, Jones’s pass rush rate has gone from 9.5 percent to 6.6 percent to 22.6 percent in 2023. On those plays last season, he had 33 pressures and 4.5 sacks," writes Pizzuta. "If Jones continues to build his repertoire, he could break through into the top tier of linebackers — or at least get a Pro Bowl nod."
