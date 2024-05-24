Chargers Big Free Agent Signee Labeled As Bounce-Back Candidate For 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers have added some real talent to their roster this offseason, giving them more chance to win this coming season. Los Angeles had a major regime change over the summer and is looking ahead to the future.
One of the biggest signings from the offseason for the Bolts was former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins is coming off an Achilles injury but has shown a ton of promise in his recovery progress.
He will be looking to get his career back on track and the Bolts should give him a great chance to do just that. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus labeled Dobbins as the bounce-back candidate for the Bolts this season.
"Dobbins was great in his two healthy seasons with the Ravens, earning rushing grades of at least 75.6 and averaging over 3.00 yards after contact per carry. However, he tore his Achilles just 12 snaps into last year and tore his ACL before even lacing up his cleats in a game in 2021."
One of the biggest parts of his potential success is the new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh loves to build his offenses around strong running games, something that Dobbins can take advantage of.
"Jim Harbaugh’s philosophy in Ann Arbor was to run the damn ball, and with the Chargers’ receiving room still lacking any proven alpha presences, that should continue in Los Angeles. Dobbins might split carries initially with his former Baltimore teammate Gus Edwards, but his better explosiveness could lend itself to a strong year for the 25-year-old in a new home."
If Dobbins can put together a strong season, he should be able to get a nice haul in free agency next season. Both he and the Chargers can find success together, making them a nice match.
