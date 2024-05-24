Chargers' Defensive Standout Added to 'All-Underrated' Team
The Los Angeles Chargers had a rough 2023 season after the team ended their campaign with a paltry 5-12 record. However, the hopes are high that the team can rebound in a big way in the 2024 season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
One of the biggest reasons the Chargers can rebound and challenge the AFC West for a playoff spot and more has to do with the team's pass rush. Both linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa took pay cuts to remain with the team, which should help the defensive stand far more.
Though the two quarterback terrorizers coming back is fantastic, the Chargers already have a buzzing star in their upcoming second-year standout, Tuli Tuipulotu.
Tuipulotu had a respectable 2023 rookie season, bringing in 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and 12 quarterback hits. He showcased some elite playmaking ability in his first season, and he has been added to Bleacher Report's "All-Underrated Team."
According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, "With Bosa missing eight games last season, the Chargers were forced to rely on the rookie more than the team initially anticipated. He thrived, particularly as a run defender. Tuipulotu graded as the league's fourth-best edge defender against the run, according to Pro Football Focus. Among rookies, he finished second with 51 quarterback pressures."
Tuipulotu should have a good 2024 season, especially when lining up alongside Mack and Bosa. He might also be able to breakaway for more sacks when offensive linemen are more concerned with his veteran counterparts.