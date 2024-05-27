Chargers News: Veteran Wide Receiver Could be Bolts Biggest Underrated Weapon
The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping to let their offense rebound in 2023. The team suffered some great losses when quarterback Justin Herbert was taken out of action, and injuries to both wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen led to a sputtering offensive attack.
The team may have gotten worse on the receiver front in 2024, as both Williams and Allen now play for different teams. Even tight end Gerald Everett joined Allen in Chicago. The team opted to protect Herbert with the No. 5 overall pick by taking Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt, instead of taking a receiver.
The team did address the wide receiver position a bit in free agency, picking up longtime veteran D.J. Chark, leaving many wondering if more is needed. However, the team might already have an underrated superstar on the team, who could finally be utilized the correct way.
NFL editor Doug Farrar showcased what makes wide receiver Joshua Palmer so dangerous. He can create separation and stretch the field, which is what Herbert needs. The 2023 offense seemed to put a hold on creating the downfield passes, and it made the offense a bit one-dimensional.
Palmer was always meant to be a deep threat, and he could return to proper form in 2024 with a fully healthy and protected Herbert.
The Chargers also have upcoming second-year receiver Quentin Johnston to work with, who can act as the middle-of-the-field weapon who can nab some great YAC (yards after the catch) passes. If defenders are focusing on Johnston, Palmer can slip by and has the height and speed to nab contested catches.
The Chargers also have a new offensive coordinator in former Ravens OC Greg Roman, who is a great mind. He is a genius in terms of designed runs, but those looks can also fool offenses into thinking that a run is happening when Herbert is winding up for a long ball to Palmer.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh might have seen the receiver room and realized what he has, and he could be overjoyed with the young receivers like Ladd McConkey and Brenden Rice coming in — but also having stellar veterans like Palmer, who has been severely underutilized.