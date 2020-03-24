Panthers to Cut Cam Newton After Unsuccessful Trade Overtures to Chargers, Bears

The Carolina Panthers gave quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek a trade last week. After nothing materialized from overtures to the Los Angeles Chargers and Chicago Bears, the Panthers plan to release the 2015 MVP on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

After the Chargers failed to land prized free-agent quarterback Tom Brady last week, many wondered whether they would turn their attention to Newton. The soon-to-be former Carolina signal-caller offers mobility and the ability to make plays within and outside of play structure, traits that would seem to appeal to head coach Anthony Lynn and his coaching staff.

However, Newton's playing style has taken a noticeable toll on his body. Over the last two years, he has undergone surgery on both his throwing shoulder and foot, costing him 16 games during that span. He hasn't appeared in a game since last September at which time he looked like a shell of his MVP form.

Those health concerns contributed to the lack of a trade market for Newton. In order for an organization to feel comfortable bringing him on, it would need its medical staff to take a look at Newton first. Currently, the league has restricted teams from taking face-to-face meetings as a measure against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With Newton presently unable to prove to teams that he has fully recovered from his injuries, he might not find many favorable options once he officially hits free agency.

Still, though the Chargers no longer plan to acquire a veteran signal-caller this offseason, the ability to add Newton without sacrificing any draft or player compensation could prove enticing. Newton's fit within Lynn's offense and skill set give him a higher ceiling than incumbent Tyrod Taylor. Newton also has worked well with big-bodied pass catchers such as Mike Williams and Hunter Henry in the past, and every quarterback works well with Keenan Allen.

But even if the Chargers eventually decide to sign Newton, such a deal doesn't appear imminent. At least until teams can give him a medical evaluation, Newton seems unlikely to find his next NFL home anytime soon.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH