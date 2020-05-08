ChargerReport
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Chargers' 2020 Schedule Released, Draw Chiefs for SoFi Stadium Opener

Jason B. Hirschhorn

The Los Angeles Chargers have known for months which teams they will play in 2020. Now, they know the order. On Thursday, the NFL released the full regular-season schedule for all teams, with nearly all matchups receiving an exact time and date.

After a season opener on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chargers will return home for their first non-exhibition game at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood with the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs drawing the honor as the first visiting opponent. Two weeks later, Los Angeles will begin a two-week road trip that pits them against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, perhaps the final games against the Chargers for quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

In terms of other notable schedule features, the Chargers' bye falls in Week 10 (one of the later available byes) and they will close the season with back-to-back-to-back games against AFC West opponents.

Of course, no one knows whether the NFL will play the 2020 season as currently scheduled. Complications brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have already altered a significant amount of the offseason, including forcing the draft into a fully virtual format. Despite releasing the full schedule, the league might still have to postpone or cancel games in order to meet health and safety standards.

Check out the Chargers' full schedule below.

PRESEASON

1. Dallas Cowboys - Aug. 13-17, time TBD

2. Los Angeles Rams - Aug. 20-24, time TBD

3. at Seattle Seahawks - Aug. 27-30, time TBD

4. at San Francisco 49ers - Sept. 3-4, time TBD

REGULAR SEASON

1. at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Sept. 13, 1:05 p.m. PT

2. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Sept. 20, 1:25 p.m. PT

3. Carolina Panthers - Sunday, Sept. 27, 1:05 p.m. PT

4. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. PT

5. at New Orleans Saints - Monday, Oct. 12, 5:15 p.m. PT*

6. New York Jets - Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:05 p.m. PT

7. at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. PT

8. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 1, 1:05 p.m. PT

9. Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, Nov. 8, 1:05 p.m. PT

10. BYE

11. at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22, 1:05 p.m. PT

12. at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. PT

13. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 6, 1:25 p.m. PT

14. Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Dec. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

15. at Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 17, 5:20 p.m. PT*

16. Denver Broncos, Dec. 26 or 27, time TBD

17. at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 3, 10 a.m. PT

*Denotes prime-time game

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chargers' Derwin James Among Favorites for Comeback Player of the Year

Chargers defensive back Derwin James has 40/1 odds to win Comeback Player of the Year according to one oddsmaker.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Lays Out Protocol for Reopening Team Facilities

The NFL doesn't yet know when it will reopen club faculties, but teams will soon have protocols in place for when they receive the green light to return.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

No Chargers Super Bowl Matchup Has Better Than 125/1 Odds

At least for now, the Chargers face long odds to reach a Super Bowl regardless of opponent.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Frank Reich: Working with Philip Rivers Again 'Like Riding a Bike'

Colts coach Frank Reich feels Philip Rivers' transition into his offensive system has gone well due to their familiarity with one another.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Power Rankings: Chargers Still Back of League Following Draft

The Chargers' 2020 draft class did not convince ESPN's power-rankings curators to place them among the NFL's top teams.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

by

Mc Dad

Chargers Add RB Derrick Gore to 90-Man Roster

The Chargers continue to tinker with their rocker, adding running back Derrick Gore on Tuesday.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Tab Pep Hamilton as QB Coach, Finalizing Staff

The Chargers hiring Pep Hamilton as quarterbacks coach, finalizing the offseason changes to the coaching staff in the process.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Former Chargers QB Philip Rivers Had Sixth Most Dropped Picks in 2019

Philip Rivers totaled 20 interceptions last season, but he could have produced eight more if not for drops by the defense.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray Plays like Madden 'Create-a-Player'

Kenneth Murray's position coach from Oklahoma compares him to a created player in Madden.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Bronco Mendenhall: Chargers WR Joe Reed a 'One-Size-Fits-All' Weapon

New Chargers wide receiver Joe Reed received a major endorsement from his former college coach, Bronco Mendenhall.

Jason B. Hirschhorn