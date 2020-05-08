Chargers' 2020 Schedule Released, Draw Chiefs for SoFi Stadium Opener

The Los Angeles Chargers have known for months which teams they will play in 2020. Now, they know the order. On Thursday, the NFL released the full regular-season schedule for all teams, with nearly all matchups receiving an exact time and date.

After a season opener on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chargers will return home for their first non-exhibition game at the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood with the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs drawing the honor as the first visiting opponent. Two weeks later, Los Angeles will begin a two-week road trip that pits them against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, perhaps the final games against the Chargers for quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

In terms of other notable schedule features, the Chargers' bye falls in Week 10 (one of the later available byes) and they will close the season with back-to-back-to-back games against AFC West opponents.

Of course, no one knows whether the NFL will play the 2020 season as currently scheduled. Complications brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have already altered a significant amount of the offseason, including forcing the draft into a fully virtual format. Despite releasing the full schedule, the league might still have to postpone or cancel games in order to meet health and safety standards.

Check out the Chargers' full schedule below.

PRESEASON

1. Dallas Cowboys - Aug. 13-17, time TBD

2. Los Angeles Rams - Aug. 20-24, time TBD

3. at Seattle Seahawks - Aug. 27-30, time TBD

4. at San Francisco 49ers - Sept. 3-4, time TBD

REGULAR SEASON

1. at Cincinnati Bengals - Sunday, Sept. 13, 1:05 p.m. PT

2. Kansas City Chiefs - Sunday, Sept. 20, 1:25 p.m. PT

3. Carolina Panthers - Sunday, Sept. 27, 1:05 p.m. PT

4. at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Sunday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m. PT

5. at New Orleans Saints - Monday, Oct. 12, 5:15 p.m. PT*

6. New York Jets - Sunday, Oct. 18, 1:05 p.m. PT

7. at Miami Dolphins - Sunday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. PT

8. Jacksonville Jaguars - Sunday, Nov. 1, 1:05 p.m. PT

9. Las Vegas Raiders - Sunday, Nov. 8, 1:05 p.m. PT

10. BYE

11. at Denver Broncos - Sunday, Nov. 22, 1:05 p.m. PT

12. at Buffalo Bills - Sunday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. PT

13. New England Patriots - Sunday, Dec. 6, 1:25 p.m. PT

14. Atlanta Falcons - Sunday, Dec. 13, 1:25 p.m. PT

15. at Las Vegas Raiders, Thursday, Dec. 17, 5:20 p.m. PT*

16. Denver Broncos, Dec. 26 or 27, time TBD

17. at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 3, 10 a.m. PT

*Denotes prime-time game

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH