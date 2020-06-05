ChargerReport
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Austin Ekeler's Workout-Warrior Reputation Began as a College Freshman

Jason B. Hirschhorn

With regularity, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn has called Austin Ekeler "pound for pound" the strongest player on the roster. That reputation as a workout warrior might have developed recently, but the process began years ago when few in and around the NFL knew Ekeler's name.

Ekeler's workouts, renowned around the Chargers' Costa Mesa facility, have found a new audience since he began posting some of them online. He has developed a following on a YouTube channel he produces with his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Frick. In particular, Ekeler has branded some of his more unorthodox workouts as the "Freak Flex," incorporating Frick into the challenges.

Ekeler's workouts manifest on the field. Despite his relatively modest size by NFL standards -- the Chargers list him at 5-foot-10, 200 pounds -- he rarely goes down on first contact and seldom to a solo defender in the open field. Ekeler's lower body strength and balance make him unique even in a league populated by super-human athletes.

But the origin of Ekeler's wild workouts dates back years earlier. A new feature from Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop details how, before the start of Ekeler's freshman season at Western State, his college teammates "most often found him in the weight room, squatting more than offensive linemen, 10 massive plates bending the barbell that rested atop his shoulders."

By the end of his senior season, Ekeler built himself into a 5-foot-10, 200-pound wrecking ball that opened eyes at his pro day. Given his small-school background and the lack of elite competition he played during his college career, Ekeler's NFL career likely never gets off the ground if not for clocking the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds and jumping 40.5 inches in the vertical leap. As Bishop notes, "at that year's NFL draft combine, only future first-rounder Christian McCaffrey had posted comparable specs."

Over the three years since, Ekeler has established himself as one of the league's more versatile running backs and a key weapon on the Chargers offense. His 92-catch, 1,550-scrimmage-yard 2019 season secured not only his status as a premier talent but also a four-year, $24.5 million contract.

All of that success stems from Ekeler's determination and intelligence. It also comes from his nearly peerless workout regimen.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Drew Brees' Anthem Comments Draw Criticism from Roderic Teamer

Drew Brees' comments about "disrespecting the flag" have drawn criticism from many corners, including Chargers safety and New Orleans native Roderic Teamer.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Coaches May Return to Team Facilities Starting June 5

Coaching staffs for the Chargers and other NFL teams can conditionally return to their facilities starting Friday, June 5.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Mike McCoy Named Chargers' Top Scapegoat of Last Decade

A new Bleacher Report column named former head coach Mike McCoy as the Chargers' biggest scapegoat of the past decade.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Justin Herbert No. 8 in ESPN's QB Commitment Rankings

The Chargers have committed themselves to first-round pick Justin Herbert for the foreseeable future.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

NFL Mandates Training Camps to Take Place at Team Facilities

Teams like the Chargers cannot hold joint practices during training camp this year, according to a memo sent by the NFL.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Cardinals Sign Former Chargers Pass Catcher Dylan Cantrell

Former Chargers pass catcher Dylan Cantrell signed with the Cardinals to reunite with his college head coach.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers Bring Back Damion Square, Bolstering Defensive Interior

The Chargers have brought back Damion Square, a veteran defensive lineman who spent the previous six seasons with the franchise.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Anthony Lynn to Discuss 'Uprising for Social Justice' in Meetings

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn plans to discuss the ongoing "uprising for social justice" with his players in the coming days.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Joey Bosa Ranks No. 47 in PFF50

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa ranked 47th overall in the 2020 edition of PFF50.

Jason B. Hirschhorn

Chargers' Derwin James Predicted to Win Defensive Player of the Year

NFL.com's Adam Schein believes Chargers defensive back Derwin James can win Defensive Player of the Year during the upcoming season.

Jason B. Hirschhorn