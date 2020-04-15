ChargerReport
Chargers Staffer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Two Others Showing Symptoms

Jason B. Hirschhorn

LOS ANGELES -- A staffer for the Los Angeles Chargers has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while two others have displayed symptoms, according to a team source. Head coach Anthony Lynn, owner Dean Spanos, and general manager Tom Telesco are not among the group and will continue to perform their daily work.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Like the rest of the NFL, the Chargers have spent nearly a month working remotely after the league shut down access to all team facilities on March 17. The staffer who tested positive received the confirmation soon after the closure while the two others have not yet officially tested positive for COVID-19.

The three Chargers staffers are currently in stable condition and expected to make full recoveries. All those who have come into contact with the affected employees have self quarantined to reduce the risk of further spread.

The coronavirus has impacted the Chargers in other ways as well. SoFi Stadium, the team's future home, has seen multiple construction workers test positive for COVID-19 or show symptoms of the disease. The first positive test for a worker occurred in late March.

With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, the NFL has shifted all business activities to a fully virtual approach. The 2020 NFL Draft, which will take place from April 23 to 25, will feature all 32 teams making picks digitally and no club personnel occupying the same physical space. This will represent the first time since at least the 1970 merger that no club will run a traditional draft war room.

-- Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sports journalist and Pro Football Writers of America member. Follow him on Twitter: @by_JBH

